Survey Reveals New Initiatives on Surgeries By Robots

Emma Okonji

A study carried out by YouGov, the world’s premier qualitative and quantitative research suppliers, and featured in the recent report of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), has revealed countries’ support for minor surgeries performed by robots, in place of human doctors.

According to the study, majority of people from Nigeria, Turkey and South Africa, were willing to receive care from these advanced technologies, which have the potential to transform healthcare delivery to make it better, faster and more accessible for all.

The findings are explored in PwC’s report –What doctor? Why Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics will define New Health – which is based on a commissioned survey of over 11,000 people from 12 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa including Nigeria.

Across the region, more than half of respondents, which is about 55 per cent said they were willing to use advanced computer technology or robots with AI that can answer health questions, perform tests, make a diagnosis and recommend treatment.

The survey found that even in the operating theatre, respondents would be willing for a robot to perform a minor surgical procedure instead of a doctor, with close to half and up to 73 per cent of all respondents willing. Respondents in Nigeria, Turkey and South Africa were the most willing to undergo minor surgery performed by robots, showing 73 per cent, 66 per cent and 62 per cent respectively, with the UK the least willing, which is about 36 per cent.

Although majority of the respondents were willing to undergo minor surgeries performed by robots, few said they would not mind undergoing major surgeries like replacement of a knee or hip joint, removal of a tumour, or heart surgery, performed by robots.

Analysing the survey study, Partner and Advisory Leader, PwC Nigeria, Dr. Bert Odiaka, said: “Whether we like it or not, AI and robotics are the future of healthcare. Access to quality, affordable healthcare, and good health for everyone are the ultimate goals. The economic and social advantages to be gained from integrating AI and robotics seamlessly into our existing healthcare systems, and then creating new models of healthcare based on these technologies, are enormous.”

He said the survey report would pose some challenges for government, business and the profession, but advised that governments must create quality standards and a regulatory framework that are applicable to and obligatory for the entire healthcare sector, as well as the appropriate incentives for adopting new approaches.

He said healthcare professionals would need to understand how AI and robotics have the potential to work for and with them in a medical setting as well as throughout the healthcare eco-system, and be open to change.

Odiaka explained that patients would need to become more accustomed to AI and robots and discover its benefits for themselves.

“The private sector developing AI and robotics need to create solutions to solve the big issues of demand and resource that every health system faces. In essence, by providing AI and robotic-driven solutions, the private sector has the opportunity to disrupt healthcare for the good,” Odiaka said.

