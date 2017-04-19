Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Survey: Wa Iria in clear lead ahead of Jubilee primaries – The Standard (press release)

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard (press release)

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Survey: Wa Iria in clear lead ahead of Jubilee primaries
The Standard (press release)
Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria has opened a 38 percentage point lead over his closest challenger, Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau, according to a new poll. The survey by Infotrak Research and Consulting Ltd shows Wa Iria has the support of 58 per cent …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.