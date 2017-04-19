Survey: Wa Iria in clear lead ahead of Jubilee primaries – The Standard (press release)
|
The Standard (press release)
|
Survey: Wa Iria in clear lead ahead of Jubilee primaries
The Standard (press release)
Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria has opened a 38 percentage point lead over his closest challenger, Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau, according to a new poll. The survey by Infotrak Research and Consulting Ltd shows Wa Iria has the support of 58 per cent …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG