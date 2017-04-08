Suspect arrested for Drug Trafficking by NDLEA claims he just wanted to raise Money for his Wedding
Umeme Lotachukwu Fabian A 33 -year-old trader, Umeme Lotachukwu Fabian, arrested by officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, with drugs suspected to be methamphetamine weighing 1.205kg, has blamed his indulgence on the need to raise money for wedding. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, travelling to […]
