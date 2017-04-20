Suspected herdsmen kill one, injure many in Benue — Police

Reprisal attack by suspected herdsmen on Tse Igba Uke and Aliade villages in Gwer Local Government Area of Benue has left one person dead and many others injured, the police have confirmed. Asp. Moses Yamu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command in the state, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Makurdi.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

