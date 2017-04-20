Pages Navigation Menu

Suspected herdsmen kill one, injure many in Benue — Police

Posted on Apr 20, 2017

Reprisal attack by suspected herdsmen on Tse Igba Uke and Aliade villages in Gwer Local Government Area of Benue has left one person dead and many others injured, the police have confirmed. Asp. Moses Yamu, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command in the state, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Makurdi.

