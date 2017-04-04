Suspected kidnapper lures victim from PH to Warri

By Emma Amaize

ASABA—A suspected kidnapper, Evidence, who lured his victim, 20-year-old Precious from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to visit him in Warri, Delta State, is in police custody.

Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Mr. Ibrahim Zanna, who confirmed the incident, said: “The suspect, through phone calls, lured the victim from Port Harcourt to Warri to visit him.

“The victim, on getting to Delta Steel Company, DSC, roundabout, contacted the suspect on phone. Two boys on motorcycle, sent by the suspect, appeared and took her to a remote place in the riverine area between Isaba and Epherigbala communities, where she met the suspect for the first time.

“The victim, who realised that she was not safe, pleaded with the suspect and his gang to allow her go, but they refused. She then raised alarm that attracted a vigilante man in the area.”

Zanna asserted that the vigilante man “arrested the suspect,” while the others escaped into the bush.

He added: “The suspect confessed to the crime; investigation is ongoing and the suspect will soon be charged to court.”

The post Suspected kidnapper lures victim from PH to Warri appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

