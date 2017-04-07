Suspected robber arrested near Lekki toll gate while trying to strangle car owner
The Lekki Concession Company (LCC) Dedicated Police Patrol Team, have foiled a car snatching operation by a gang of armed robbers. The team is part of the security arm of the company set up to complement the efforts of security agents at tackling crimes especially at the Lekki/Ajah/Epe axis. DAILY POST was informed that one […]
