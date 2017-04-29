6 Suspects Who Attempted To Murder Dino Melaye in Kogi State Arrested by Police
The police on Saturday said they had arrested six (6) members of the notorious Hired Assassins gang responsible for the attack of Senator Dino Melaye at his residence in Kogi state namely;
Taofiq Isah ‘M’ 54 years principal suspect (Hon. Chairman Ijumu LGA Kogi State), Ade Obage ‘M’ 29 years, Abdullahi Isah a.k.a Eko ‘M’ 32 years, Ahmed Ajayi ‘M’ 45 years, Michael Bamidele ‘M’ 26 years and Ex-
