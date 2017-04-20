Pages Navigation Menu

Suspended NIA DG Ayodele Oke did not Cry in Aso Rock – Presidency

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Presidency has condemned the media reports that the suspended Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ayodele Oke, had cried during his visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday. Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, who spoke on the incident in Abuja on […]

