Suspended NIA DG Ayodele Oke did not Cry in Aso Rock – Presidency
The Presidency has condemned the media reports that the suspended Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ayodele Oke, had cried during his visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday. Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, who spoke on the incident in Abuja on […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG