Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Suspended SGF Babachi Lawal Fails To Appear Before Senate Committe

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Suspended SGF Babachi Lawal Fails To Appear Before Senate Committe

The suspended Secretary to the Federal Government SGF Babachir Lawal was absent at the Nigerian Senate ad-hoc committee. Members have begun an investigative hearing into the circumstances that led to his suspension.

The Committee had on Wednesday sent a letter to Lawal inviting him to appear before it today for questioning over allegations of fraud levelled against him.

The lawmakers gave him

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.