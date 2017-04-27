Suspended SGF Babachi Lawal Fails To Appear Before Senate Committe



The suspended Secretary to the Federal Government SGF Babachir Lawal was absent at the Nigerian Senate ad-hoc committee. Members have begun an investigative hearing into the circumstances that led to his suspension.

The Committee had on Wednesday sent a letter to Lawal inviting him to appear before it today for questioning over allegations of fraud levelled against him.

The lawmakers gave him

