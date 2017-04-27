Suspended SGF, Babachir Lawal snubs Senate again
The suspended Secretary to the government of the federation, Engr. Babachir Lawal has again snubbed the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on humanitarian crises in the North East. The public hearing which was scheduled for today at the SGF’s request for 10.am Thursday, had all the Committee members waiting for two hours without his presence. Reacting to […]
