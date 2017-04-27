Suspended SGF Fails to Honour Senate Committee Hearing

The suspended Secretary to the Federal Government, Babachir Lawal, was conspicuously absent at the Nigerian Senate ad-hoc committee members investigative hearing into the circumstances leading to his suspension which was billed to start 10.00 AM today,

According to a report by Punch, He was earlier served a notice mandating him to appear before the panel to clear his name on allegations of corruption leveled against him. The Committee, however, gave him until 12 noon to appear.

The Senate committe on Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the North-East re-in­vited Lawal, for inter­rogation today over his alleged involvement in the misappropriation of funds allocated to take care of Internally Dis­placed Persons (IDP) in the North East.

The Upper House had last December, in an in­terim report, indicted Lawal for allegedly con­travening the provisions of the Public Procure­ment Act, 2007, and the Federal Government Fi­nancial Rules and Regu­lations on the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on North-East (PINE).

Meanwhile, the SGF is at presently being investi­gated by a presidential panel over the allegation.

Not deterred by the fresh development on the matter, the Senate Ad-hoc Committee in­vestigating the matter, wrote a letter inviting Lawal to its meeting in continuation of the in­vestigation.

The invitation letter to Lawal which was signed by the Clerk to the Ad-hoc Committee, Barau Bungudu, asked the sus­pended SGF to appear at a fresh public hearing scheduled for today by 10 am.

The letter reads in part: “You may recall that the Ad-hoc Committee had invited you to appear before it for the second time on Wednesday, 15th March 2017.

“The Committee has granted your request conveyed in your letter dated 22nd March 2017, and re-scheduled the meeting.

“By this letter, I am di­rected to formally invite you to appear before the Committee on Thursday, 27th April 2017.”