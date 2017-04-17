Suspension: Court Adjourns Jibrin’s Suit To April 28

Justice John Tsoho of a Federal High Court in Abuja, has fixed April 28 to hear the suite erstwhile chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Jibrin Abdulmumin, filed to challenge his continued suspension from the House.

The court okayed the matter for hearing after he declined to join the Chairman of House Committee on Ethics, Hon. Nicholas Ossai and the lawmaker that moved the motion that led to the plaintiff’s suspension, Hon. Orker-Jev Emmanuel, as interested parties in the suit.

The two lawmakers had in a joint application they filed before the court, sought to be allowed to file processes against the suit.

Jubrin, in his suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/Bl2/2015, cited the Speaker of the House of Reps, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, the House of Reps itself and its clerk, as the 1st to 3rd defendants.

Meanwhile, before hearing could commence on the matter, both Ossai and Emmanuel approached the court, seeking to be joined as co-defendants in the matter.

The prayed the court to order Jibrin to amend the originating summons to include their names, saying their conduct as House of Reps member have been impugned and called into question in the suit.

“The applicants have the constitutional right to be heard in this suit because of the allegations made against them by the plaintiff.

“The applicants interests as members of the House of Representatives and the interests of their constituents will be affected by the outcome of the present proceedings if the allegations made by the plaintiff are not challenged by the applicants”, they argued.

However, in his ruling, Justice Tsoho held that the matter could be effectively determined without participation of the applicants.

