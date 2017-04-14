Suspension: Court adjourns Jubrin’s suit to April 28

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, fixed April 28 to hear suit the erstwhile Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Jibrin Abdulmumin, filed to challenge his continued suspension from the House.

Justice John Tsoho okayed the matter for hearing after he declined to join the Chairman of House Committee on Ethics, Nicholas Ossai and the lawmaker that moved the motion that led to the plaintiff’s suspension, Orker-Jev Emmanuel, as interested parties in the suit.

The two lawmakers had in a joint application they filed before the court, sought to be allowed to file processes against the suit.

Jubrin, in his suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/Bl2/2015, cited the Speaker of the House of Reps, Yakubu Dogara, the House of Reps itself and its Clerk, as the 1st to 3rd defendants.

It will be recalled that Jubrin was suspended on September 28, 2016 for 180 days, following corruption allegations he raised against principal officers of the House.

He had among other things, alleged that the officers, including the Speaker, Dogara, surreptitiously padded the 2016 budget with about N40billion.

