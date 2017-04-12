Suspension of FRSC official excites female lawyers

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), has commended the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), for suspending its official who cut female officers’ hair as a disciplinary measure.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, FIDA’s National President, Mrs Inime Aguma, said “FIDA Nigeria recognises the essence of discipline and adherence to professional ethics.

“We condemn acts such as that executed by the Rivers State Sector Commander, Mr Ayodele Kumapayi, which have the effect of undermining the dignity of women’’, she said.

Aguma urged FRSC to review its regulations to ensure that the form, content and application of the regulations were not offensive to or discriminatory against any person on the basis of gender.

She said FRSC should be more gender-sensitive even as the work in keeping Nigerian roads safe advances.

The FRSC suspended Kumapayi, its sector commander in Rivers State for cutting female officers’ hair with scissors.

Photos of the action, which came during a routine parade, circulated on the internet on Monday.

The sector commander accused the female marshals of carrying long hair.

