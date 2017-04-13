SWAK, LMIRL, NIFOK, TTDM & More: Here are 112 Sexting Codes to Look Out for on Your Child’s Phone
S*xting is the act of sending s*xually explicit messages or images using mobile phones.
A police spokesman has exclusively disclosed to Dailymail how Humberside security operatives in England uncovered codes used by teenagers to have explicit conversations about s*x and drugs.
Humberside police then issued a s*xting dictionary, which contains 112 codes, to keep parents in the loop of their children’s relationships.
The spokesman said; “We have recently had numerous reports of young people sharing sexual, naked or semi-naked images of themselves, also known as sexting.
“Therefore, we’re urging parents to talk to their children about the dangers of sexting as it could lead to embarrassment, blackmail or even a criminal record.
“We know talking about sexting with your child may feel uncomfortable or awkward but it is incredibly important to discuss the risks, teach them how to stay safe and explain how these reports can use up valuable police investigation time.
“Talk about whether a person who asks for an image from you might also be asking other people for images. If children are sending images to people they trust, they might not think there’s much risk involved. Use examples of when friends or partners have had a falling-out and what might happen to the images if this happens.”
1. 143 – I love you
2. 2DAY – Today
3. 4EAE – For ever and ever
4. ADN – Any day now
5. AFAIK – As far as I know
6. AFK – Away from keyboard
7. ASL – Age/sex/location
8. ATM – At the moment
9. BFN – Bye for now
10. BOL – Be on later
11. BRB – Be right back
12. BTW – By the way
13. CTN – Can’t talk now
14. DWBH – Don’t worry, be happy
15. F2F or FTF – Face to face
16. FWB – Friends with benefits
17. FYEO – For your eyes only
18. GAL – Get a life
19. GB – Goodbye
20. GLHF – Good luck, have fun
21. GTG – Got to go
22. GYPO – Get your pants off
23. HAK – Hugs and kisses
24. HAND – Have a nice day
25. HTH – Hope this helps / Happy to help
26. HW– Homework
27. IDK – I don’t know
28. IIRC – If I remember correctly
29. IKR – I know, right?
30. ILY / ILU – I love you
31. IM – Instant message
32. IMHO – In my honest opinion / In my humble opinion
33. IMO – In my opinion
34. IRL– In real life
35. IWSN – I want sex now
36. IU2U – It’s up to you
37. IYKWIM – If you know what I mean
38. J/K – Just kidding
39. J4F – Just for fun
40. JIC– Just in case
41. JSYK – Just so you know
42. KFY – Kiss for you
43. KPC – Keeping parents clueless
44. L8 – Late
45. LMBO – Laughing my butt off
46. LMIRL – Let’s meet in real life
47. LMK – Let me know
48. LOL – Laugh out loud
49. LSR – Loser
50. MIRL – Meet in real life
51. MOS – Mom over shoulder
52. NAGI– Not a good idea
53. NIFOC – Nude in front of computer
54. NM – Never mind
55. NMU – Not much, you?
56. NP – No problem
57. NTS – Note to self
58. OIC – Oh I see
59. OMG – Oh my God
60. ORLY – Oh, really?
61. OT– Off topic
62. OTP – On the phone
63. P911 – Parent alert
64. PAW – Parents are watching
65. PCM – Please call me
66. PIR – Parent in room
67. PLS or PLZ– Please
68. PPL – People
69. POS – Parents over shoulder
70. PTB – Please text back
71. QQ – Crying. (This abbreviation produces an emoticon in text, it’s often used sarcastically)
72. RAK – Random act of kindness
73. RL – Real life
74. ROFL – Rolling on the floor laughing
75. RT – Retweet
76. RUOK – Are you OK?
77. SMH – Shaking my head
78. SOS – Someone over shoulder
79. SRSLY – Seriously
80. SSDD – Same stuff, different day
81. SWAK – Sealed with a kiss
82. SWYP – So, what’s your problem?
83. SYS – See you soon
84. TBC – To be continued
85. TDTM – Talk dirty to me
86. TIME – Tears in my eyes
87. WYCM – Will you call me?
88. TMI– Too much information
89. TMRW – Tomorrow
90. TTYL– Talk to you later
91. TY or TU– Thank you
92. VSF – Very sad face
93. WB – Welcome back
94. WTH – What the heck?
95. WTPA – Where the party at?
97. YGM – You’ve got mail
98. YOLO – You only live once
99. YW – You’re welcome
100. ZOMG – Oh my God (sarcastic)
101. 182 – I hate you
102. 420 – Marijuana
103. ADR – Address
104. CD9 – Code 9 – it means parents are around
106. KOTL – Kiss On The Lips
108. NIFOC – Nude In Front Of The Computer
109. P999 – Parent Alert
110. PAL – Parents Are Listening or Peace And Love
111. RU/18 – Are You Over 18?
112. WYRN – What’s Your Real Name?
