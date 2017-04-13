SWAK, LMIRL, NIFOK, TTDM & More: Here are 112 Sexting Codes to Look Out for on Your Child’s Phone

S*xting is the act of sending s*xually explicit messages or images using mobile phones.

A police spokesman has exclusively disclosed to Dailymail how Humberside security operatives in England uncovered codes used by teenagers to have explicit conversations about s*x and drugs.

Humberside police then issued a s*xting dictionary, which contains 112 codes, to keep parents in the loop of their children’s relationships.

The spokesman said; “We have recently had numerous reports of young people sharing sexual, naked or semi-naked images of themselves, also known as sexting.

“Therefore, we’re urging parents to talk to their children about the dangers of sexting as it could lead to embarrassment, blackmail or even a criminal record.

“We know talking about sexting with your child may feel uncomfortable or awkward but it is incredibly important to discuss the risks, teach them how to stay safe and explain how these reports can use up valuable police investigation time.

“Talk about whether a person who asks for an image from you might also be asking other people for images. If children are sending images to people they trust, they might not think there’s much risk involved. Use examples of when friends or partners have had a falling-out and what might happen to the images if this happens.”

1. 143 – I love you

2. 2DAY – Today

3. 4EAE – For ever and ever

4. ADN – Any day now

5. AFAIK – As far as I know

6. AFK – Away from keyboard

7. ASL – Age/sex/location

8. ATM – At the moment

9. BFN – Bye for now

10. BOL – Be on later

11. BRB – Be right back

12. BTW – By the way

13. CTN – Can’t talk now

14. DWBH – Don’t worry, be happy

15. F2F or FTF – Face to face

16. FWB – Friends with benefits

17. FYEO – For your eyes only

18. GAL – Get a life

19. GB – Goodbye

20. GLHF – Good luck, have fun

21. GTG – Got to go

22. GYPO – Get your pants off

23. HAK – Hugs and kisses

24. HAND – Have a nice day

25. HTH – Hope this helps / Happy to help

26. HW– Homework

27. IDK – I don’t know

28. IIRC – If I remember correctly

29. IKR – I know, right?

30. ILY / ILU – I love you

31. IM – Instant message

32. IMHO – In my honest opinion / In my humble opinion

33. IMO – In my opinion

34. IRL– In real life

35. IWSN – I want sex now

36. IU2U – It’s up to you

37. IYKWIM – If you know what I mean

38. J/K – Just kidding

39. J4F – Just for fun

40. JIC– Just in case

41. JSYK – Just so you know

42. KFY – Kiss for you

43. KPC – Keeping parents clueless

44. L8 – Late

45. LMBO – Laughing my butt off

46. LMIRL – Let’s meet in real life

47. LMK – Let me know

48. LOL – Laugh out loud

49. LSR – Loser

50. MIRL – Meet in real life

51. MOS – Mom over shoulder

52. NAGI– Not a good idea

53. NIFOC – Nude in front of computer

54. NM – Never mind

55. NMU – Not much, you?

56. NP – No problem

57. NTS – Note to self

58. OIC – Oh I see

59. OMG – Oh my God

60. ORLY – Oh, really?

61. OT– Off topic

62. OTP – On the phone

63. P911 – Parent alert

64. PAW – Parents are watching

65. PCM – Please call me

66. PIR – Parent in room

67. PLS or PLZ– Please

68. PPL – People

69. POS – Parents over shoulder

70. PTB – Please text back

71. QQ – Crying. (This abbreviation produces an emoticon in text, it’s often used sarcastically)

72. RAK – Random act of kindness

73. RL – Real life

74. ROFL – Rolling on the floor laughing

75. RT – Retweet

76. RUOK – Are you OK?

77. SMH – Shaking my head

78. SOS – Someone over shoulder

79. SRSLY – Seriously

80. SSDD – Same stuff, different day

81. SWAK – Sealed with a kiss

82. SWYP – So, what’s your problem?

83. SYS – See you soon

84. TBC – To be continued

85. TDTM – Talk dirty to me

86. TIME – Tears in my eyes

87. WYCM – Will you call me?

88. TMI– Too much information

89. TMRW – Tomorrow

90. TTYL– Talk to you later

91. TY or TU– Thank you

92. VSF – Very sad face

93. WB – Welcome back

94. WTH – What the heck?

95. WTPA – Where the party at?

97. YGM – You’ve got mail

98. YOLO – You only live once

99. YW – You’re welcome

100. ZOMG – Oh my God (sarcastic)

101. 182 – I hate you

102. 420 – Marijuana

103. ADR – Address

104. CD9 – Code 9 – it means parents are around

106. KOTL – Kiss On The Lips

110. PAL – Parents Are Listening or Peace And Love

111. RU/18 – Are You Over 18?

112. WYRN – What’s Your Real Name?