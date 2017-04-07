Pages Navigation Menu

SWAN decorates ex-Gov Daniel as National Patron

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) on Thursday in Sagamu formally decorated a former Governor of Ogun, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, as its National Patron, the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports. The investiture of Daniel coincided with his 61st birthday, and his formal inauguration was done by the SWAN National President, Honour Sirawoo, before hundreds of guests at Daniel’s Asoludero Court residence. A statement by SWAN on Friday in Abuja said Sirawoo was accompanied by several national and state SWAN officials during the ceremony.

