Sweden: Stockholm truck attack leaves two dead and many injured

At least two people were killed when a truck was driven into pedestrians on the busiest street in the center of Stockholm, in what appeared to be the latest use of a vehicle as a weapon of terror in Europe. Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The Swedish Security Service said a large number of people were injured in the attack, which happened just before 3 p.m. local time on Friday. People were seen fleeing the area in panic.

Local media reported that the truck was hijacked as it made a delivery nearby. Eyewitnesses reported it being driven at speed along Drottninggatan (Queen Street) before it crashed into the front of a department store.

The post Sweden: Stockholm truck attack leaves two dead and many injured appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

