Sweden: Stockholm truck attack leaves two dead and many injured
At least two people were killed when a truck was driven into pedestrians on the busiest street in the center of Stockholm, in what appeared to be the latest use of a vehicle as a weapon of terror in Europe.
The Swedish Security Service said a large number of people were injured in the attack, which happened just before 3 p.m. local time on Friday. People were seen fleeing the area in panic.
Local media reported that the truck was hijacked as it made a delivery nearby. Eyewitnesses reported it being driven at speed along Drottninggatan (Queen Street) before it crashed into the front of a department store.
