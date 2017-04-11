s*x Scandal: State Governor resigns from position
The governor of the US state of Alabama resigned Monday, after lawmakers began impeachment proceedings linked to his affair with a senior aide that was made public in humiliating detail. Robert pleaded guilty in an agreement with prosecutors on Monday to two misdemeanor campaign violations and is barred from seeking public office again. “I have …
The post s*x Scandal: State Governor resigns from position appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG