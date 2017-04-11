Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

s*x Scandal: State Governor resigns from position

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The governor of the US state of Alabama resigned Monday, after lawmakers began impeachment proceedings linked to his affair with a senior aide that was made public in humiliating detail. Robert pleaded guilty in an agreement with prosecutors on Monday to two misdemeanor campaign violations and is barred from seeking public office again. “I have …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post s*x Scandal: State Governor resigns from position appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.