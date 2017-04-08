Syria latest: Students protest outside UN office in Damascus – CTV News
Syria latest: Students protest outside UN office in Damascus
BEIRUT — The Latest on Syria (all times local):. 5:15 p.m.. Dozens of Syrian students have gathered outside the offices of the United Nations in the Syrian capital Damascus to protest a U.S. missile attack on an air base.
