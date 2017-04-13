Syria says U.S.-led airstrikes hit IS-controlled chemical weapons depot in eastern Syria

The Syrian army on Thursday said the U.S.-led anti-terror coalition struck a chemical weapons depot controlled by the Islamic State (IS) group in eastern Syria, killing hundreds, including civilians. The army in a statement said that the U.S.-led airstrikes targeted the big depot containing chemical materials in the town of Hatleh in the eastern countryside…

The post Syria says U.S.-led airstrikes hit IS-controlled chemical weapons depot in eastern Syria appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

