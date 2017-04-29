SystemSpecs partners Lagos to plug knowledge gap with digital library

Indigenous fintech company SystemSpecs was one of the headline sponsors of the Lagos State government’s much-anticipated digital library EducateLagos.com, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) tailored towards closing the knowledge gap in the state.

The portal, launched in Lagos today, is equipped with learning resources cutting across primary through tertiary levels of education. With numerous published books, core academic curricula, educational technology resources and certified assessment tests, the library will help schools and students fully participate in the new trend of electronic-based learning regardless of location and socio-economic status. It can be accessed via desktops, smart or mobile devices with the standard 2G and 3G internet connectivity, including 4G LTE bandwidths.

SystemSpecs Executive Director, Strategy, Deremi Atanda who graced the event alongside dignitaries such as Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, represented by the Secretary to the State Government Mr. Tunji Bello, said SystemSpecs’ sponsorship of the initiative was driven by empowerment and closing the knowledge gap in the state.

“It is gratifying to have Nigerian graduates empowered to deliver without leaving the shores of Nigeria. The long-term view is about developing capacity so that ours can become a knowledge-driven economy. We’ll continue to invest in areas revolving around the linkage between academia and business,” he said.

Last year, SystemSpecs sponsored the state government’s Ready Set Work initiative tailored towards addressing employability challenges faced by today’s graduates, and is also tipped to be a frontline sponsor of Code Lagos which seeks to train 1000,000 Lagosians on how to write code by 2019.

“Our investment in the knowledge industry is guided by making Lagos a destination of choice for products and services that represent the best of knowledge,” Atanda explained. “Our sponsorship of EducateLagos.com is an investment in intellectual property, preserving it, paying for it and making it available to people. It is our contribution to capacity development so there can be more Remitas in the market coming out of Nigeria.

Earlier this year, SystemSpecs launched the beta version of its Remita Mobile Application, which empowers individuals to view multiple bank balances on one screen, make payments from and to various bank accounts and easily manage their expenses, among other key capabilities that keep them in firm control of their finances.

The post SystemSpecs partners Lagos to plug knowledge gap with digital library appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

