T.I. served with divorce papers from Tameka Cottle-Harris – Daily Mail
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Daily Mail
|
T.I. served with divorce papers from Tameka Cottle-Harris
Daily Mail
Four months after it emerged she had filed for divorce, Tameka 'Tiny' Cottle-Harris is said to have served her estranged husband, rapper T.I., with the official documents. E! reported on Thursday that the hit-maker, 36, was served with divorce papers …
T.I. Is Proceeding With His Divorce From Tameka ''Tiny'' Cottle
Tiny Harris Officially Serves T.I. With Divorce Papers
Tiny Serves T.I. With Divorce Papers
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!