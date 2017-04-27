Taiwan president says phone call with Trump can take place again
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Thursday that a direct phone call with US President Donald Trump could take place again urging China to step up to its global responsibility of keeping the peace. “We have the opportunity to communicate more directly with the US government. “We don’t exclude the opportunity to call President Trump […]
Comments
