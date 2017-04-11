Pages Navigation Menu

Taiwo Obasanjo’s attempt to postpone Son’s Wedding comes to an Obstruct End

Posted on Apr 11, 2017

Taiwo Obasanjo, wife to the former President Olusegun Obasanjo has seen her attempts to postpone the wedding of their son Olujonwo Obasanjo come to an obstruct end after an Ikeja High Court on Monday, dismissed the suit filed by her. The suit was dismissed by Justice Lateefa Okunnu on the grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction as Olujonwo, 33, […]

