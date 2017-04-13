Pages Navigation Menu

Tanzanian Singer Diamond Platnumz shares Adorable Photos of his Beautiful Family

Posted on Apr 13, 2017 in Music

East African sensation Diamond Platnumz took to Instagram to share adorable photos of himself, his gorgeous partner Zari and their two kids Tiffah and NIillan. The singer who couldn’t help gushing over his beautiful family and son said, “I wish you know how much I love you Lanny!!… you know you are the head of the family […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

