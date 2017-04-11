Taxi driver defiled at Knife Point

A taxi driver was defiled by a female passenger at knife point, the woman has been charged with r*pe after it was alleged that she sexually assaulted the taxi driver. According to reports gathered, Brittany Carter is alleged to have called for a cab to pick her and accomplices Cory Jackson and an unnamed person …

The post Taxi driver defiled at Knife Point appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

