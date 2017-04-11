Pages Navigation Menu

Taxi driver defiled at Knife Point

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A taxi driver was defiled by a female passenger at knife point, the woman has been charged with r*pe after it was alleged that she sexually assaulted the taxi driver. According to reports gathered, Brittany Carter is alleged to have called for a cab to pick her and accomplices Cory Jackson and an unnamed person …

