TBoss And Kemen Avoid Each Other At The BBNaija Party

It seems the incident between Tokunbo ‘Tboss’ Idowu and Ekemeni ‘Kemen’ Ekerette would not be one for both parties to forget in a hurry. At the party hosted in honor of the Big Brother Naija finalists on Friday night, former housemates Tboss and Kemen stayed away from each other all through, the Net.ng reports. Kemen was disqualified…

