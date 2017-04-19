TBoss And Kemen Spotted During Nippl3s Competition at Efe’s Winner’s Party
The former BBNaija House mates were spotted at efe’s winners party putting on tight white top, which visualize their nippl3s.
Accoding to some social media users, they said both of them are doing nippl3s competition but we could not confirm this report, so let’s assume its true due to their outfit..LOL
The post TBoss And Kemen Spotted During Nippl3s Competition at Efe’s Winner’s Party appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG