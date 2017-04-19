Tboss Shows Off Bares Bosoms In Snapchat Video

Beautiful Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tokunbo Idowu a.k.a TBoss, who made it to the top 3 housemates of the reality TV show, has posed for Snapchat photos, flaunting her cleavage as she did so. Lol, it seems she’s in her celebration mood, after she got a land gift from Tonto Dikeh’s husband alongside Efe and …

The post Tboss Shows Off Bares Bosoms In Snapchat Video appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

