Tboss Shows Off Bares Bosoms In Snapchat Video
Beautiful Big Brother Naija Housemate, Tokunbo Idowu a.k.a TBoss, who made it to the top 3 housemates of the reality TV show, has posed for Snapchat photos, flaunting her cleavage as she did so. Lol, it seems she’s in her celebration mood, after she got a land gift from Tonto Dikeh’s husband alongside Efe and …
The post Tboss Shows Off Bares Bosoms In Snapchat Video appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG