Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

TBoss speaks on the Kemen issue

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija’s TBoss has finally reacted to the ‘Kemen situation’ – She revealed in a recent interview how she truly feels about the situation – She even referred to Kemen as a ‘friend’ – For more articles related to Big Brother Naija click HERE Big Brother Naija’s Kemen has been trending on social media …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post TBoss speaks on the Kemen issue appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.