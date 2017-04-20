Pages Navigation Menu

Tboss speaks up concerning jokes on her sexual assault [VIDEO]

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in Entertainment

Tboss, former housemate of Big Brother Naija 2017, has broken her silence concerning the controversy created by the jokes made about Kemen’s alleged sexual assault on her while in the reality show. Recall that there have been controversies after popular comedian, AY and fellow comedienne, Helen Paul made comic comments of the sexual abuse on […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

