Tboss speaks up concerning jokes on her sexual assault [VIDEO]
Tboss, former housemate of Big Brother Naija 2017, has broken her silence concerning the controversy created by the jokes made about Kemen’s alleged sexual assault on her while in the reality show. Recall that there have been controversies after popular comedian, AY and fellow comedienne, Helen Paul made comic comments of the sexual abuse on […]
Tboss speaks up concerning jokes on her sexual assault [VIDEO]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG