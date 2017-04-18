Teachers without professional certificate will not be allowed to teach beyond 2017 – FG

Teachers without professional certificate will not be allowed to teach in the class room beyond 2017, this was made known by the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, Prof Olusegun Ajiboye, who gave the stern warning to teachers across the country. The Registrar made this known in Ibadan on Tuesday, had to explain …

