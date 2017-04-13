‘Team Barracks’ wins Rev. Fr Ignatius under 12 soccer tourney

Team Barrack beat Team Abule 5-4 on penalties to clinch Rev Father Ignatius Cup. The match which was played at the 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital field Yaba, Lagos, saw the two finalists battle to a barren draw after regulation time.

The talent-hunt game organised by an NGO, GCCF featured teams from four zones of St. Robert Military Catholic Church, Yaba, that include Abule, Barrack, Fadeyi and Shomolu zone.

The chaplain, St. Robert’s Military Catholic Church, Yaba, Rev. Fr. (Lt. Colonel) Ignatius Sale under whose name the competition hinged was on ground among other officials to hand the trophy over to the winners. Coordinator of the event and Chairperson, GCCF, Mrs. Jane Nwaopara said, “I want to appreciate the young lads who were simply amazing.”

The post ‘Team Barracks’ wins Rev. Fr Ignatius under 12 soccer tourney appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

