Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tear as Nigerian U.S Army veteran, Chuks Okebata who was killed In Imo is laid to rest (Photos)

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian U.S Army veteran, Chuks Okebata, who was abducted and murdered on the 12th of January, 2017, at his hometown in Imo state has been buried yesterday, April 17th.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

LailasBlog contacted a close family member, and it was revealed that his wife who was accused of being the cause of his death was absent at the burial and also didn’t bring back their kids for his burial.

See more photos below….

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.