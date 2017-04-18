Tear as Nigerian U.S Army veteran, Chuks Okebata who was killed In Imo is laid to rest (Photos)

Nigerian U.S Army veteran, Chuks Okebata, who was abducted and murdered on the 12th of January, 2017, at his hometown in Imo state has been buried yesterday, April 17th.

LailasBlog contacted a close family member, and it was revealed that his wife who was accused of being the cause of his death was absent at the burial and also didn’t bring back their kids for his burial.

See more photos below….



This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

