Tears as family of 3, murdered by Badoo Boys, are buried

We’re on killers’ trail—Police

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS—Tears flowed freely yesterday, as the bodies of late Lucky Ebhodaghe, his wife and son, Lucky, were buried in their bungalow at Oyekanmi Street, in Ibeshe Tutun community, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Recall that armed men, suspected to be members of a dreaded cult group, identified as Badoo, stormed the family’s home last Tuesday, killing all three. The killers are yet to be arrested, as the police said they were still on their trail.

The community was thrown into sorrow, following the discovery of the bodies of the Ebhodaghes as nobody could tell the exact time the assailants struck, because residents had apparently gone to bed.

It was when a teacher and some classmates of Lucky, an SS3 student, called to find out why he did not come to write the ongoing Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination, SSCE, that the bodies were discovered.

The door was locked from within, while the window was left opened. Several knocks on the door as well as calls put through to their phones were greeted with silence. One of the students was said to have peeped through the window, only to discover members of the family in a pool of blood.

The visitors raised the alarm that alerted residents, who forced the door open and discovered all three stone dead. Their heads, as gathered, were smashed with a grinding stone.

Policemen from Ipakodo Division, who were contacted, got to the scene and took the corpses to the Ikorodu General Hospital morgue.

Residents were still in shock yesterday, as some of them expressed fear over a likely reprisal attack, calling on Lagos State Government and the Police to come to their aid.

Members of the Deeper Life Bible Church, where the family reportedly worshipped, family members and residents gathered to pay their last respect to the Ebhodaghes, who they described as an easy-going family.

