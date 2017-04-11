Tears Everwhere as Innocent Woman Who was Killed By Stay Bullet by Policeman Chasing Yahoo Boy Buried (Photos)

Tears flow as Kudirat Adebayo, the widow killed by a stray bullet from a policeman chasing a “yahoo boy” at Onipanu, Lagos, is laid to rest.

She was shot dead during a chase between a Lagos Police Officer and an unidentified man accused of being a “Yahoo Boy”.

According to multiple reports on twitter, the deceased Identified as “Mama Ayo” and two other persons were hit by stray bullets, after the officer fired a shot at the Onipanu Toll Gate, when the alleged Yahoo Boy tried to escape during questioning.

This woman was shot by policemen stationed at Onipanu Toll Gate. I'm going to the closest police station witH them. Cc @PoliceNG. RT pic.twitter.com/UtawDenjNh — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) April 4, 2017

