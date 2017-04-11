Pages Navigation Menu

Tears Everwhere as Innocent Woman Who was Killed By Stay Bullet by Policeman Chasing Yahoo Boy Buried (Photos)

Tears flow as Kudirat Adebayo, the widow killed by a stray bullet from a policeman chasing a “yahoo boy” at Onipanu, Lagos, is laid to rest.

She was shot dead during a chase between a Lagos Police Officer and an unidentified man accused of being a “Yahoo Boy”.

According to multiple reports on twitter, the deceased Identified as “Mama Ayo” and two other persons were hit by stray bullets, after the officer fired a shot at the Onipanu Toll Gate, when the alleged Yahoo Boy tried to escape during questioning.

