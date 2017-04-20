Tears Flow as Slain Deeper Life Bible Church Member, Wife & Son Who Were Killed in Ikorodu are Buried Same Day (Photo)

It was a day of tears on Wednesday at the Ibeshe Titun, Ikorodu, Lagos State, as three family members who were murdered by some assailants, were buried.

According to Punch, The late couple, Mr. Lucky Ebhodaghe and Mrs. Margaret Ebhodaghe, and their son, Jonathan, were buried in their house around 12pm.

Residents, community leaders and members of the Deeper Life Bible Church, where the husband was a member of the prayer team and the wife, a worker in the ushering section, could not hide their grief.

It was reported that 15-year-old Jonathan , the only child of the family, was participating in the ongoing West African Secondary School Certificate Examination before the sad tragedy that took his life and that of his family members.

The killers were said to have torn the window net and cut some burglar – proof bars to gain access into the house late Monday night. After that, they inflicted machete cuts on the family members, leaving them for dead.

It was the neighbours who raised alarm after stumbling on the dead family members when the young Jonathan didn’t show up in school. The school mates alongside the neighbours were said to have met the house locked and peeped through the window, from where they saw the victims in a pool of blood.

Margaret was alleged to have been r*ped by the assailants before she was killed. Residents, who identified the killers as members of the Badoo cult, said the gang had killed many other residents in a similar way.

A resident, who witnessed the burial of the Ebhodaghes, told PUNCH Metro that the mourners broke down in tears at the sight of the three coffins bearing the remains of the family.

He said , “The burial started around 10am with a church service and ended around 12pm; nobody could hold back tears. They were buried in their compound based on the advice of their relations. The man hailed from Edo State , while the wife came from Calabar, Cross River State

“I am aware that the man has been taking care of the mother . The old woman is presently at the Mowe area of Ogun State , where she is being taken care of.

She is not aware of what happened because if she hears about it, she may die.

“Top leaders of Deeper Life from different parts of Ikorodu were there and I was told that the general superintendent of the church sent representatives as well. They buried the child in the midst of the parents.”

PUNCH Metro had reported that the Badoo cult in June 2016 allegedly killed a Ghanaian after r*ping her and inflicting injuries on her eight- month-old baby.

In July 2016, the assailants reportedly raped and blinded a 60-year – old woman , Francisca . They brutalised her 10- year -old daughter for raising the alarm.

On October 21, 2016, the gang allegedly attacked a family in Oluwoye community, Ibeshe, killing a 30-year – old pregnant woman, Afusat Yusuf. Her husband, Kazeem , and the couple’ s two kids – Rodiat, six, and five – year-old Opeyemi – were also stabbed to death.

On December 26, 2016, the attackers allegedly struck on Saka Adegbose Street, off Olu Odo Road, Ikorodu, killing two siblings, Azeezat Oriade and Abeeb Oriade.

On March 1, 2017, they allegedly attacked a family on Masafejo Street, Agbowa, Ikorodu , killing three siblings between the ages of four and nine. Their mother was also killed.