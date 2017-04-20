Teenage boy docked for stabbing woman with broken glass

Lagos – A 16-year-old boy (name withheld) was on Thursday charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court for allegedly stabbing a woman on the head with a broken glass.

The accused, a secondary school student, who lives with his parents at Fagba area of Iju-Ifako, a suburb of Lagos, is facing a charge of assault.

The prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offence was committed on April 3 at the accused’s tenement building.

Ogu said a fight ensued between the accused’s mother and the complainant, Mrs Jessica Nwosu, over washing of toilet.

“The accused just came into the scene, broke a glass and stabbed the complainant on the head and cheeks for abusing her mother.’’

The offence contravened Section 243 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The section stipulates seven years for grievous harm.

The accused, however, entered a “not guilty’’ plea.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Akanni, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Akanni adjourned the case until May 8 for mention.

The post Teenage boy docked for stabbing woman with broken glass appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

