Tension in Adamawa over suspension of 2 LG chairmen

By Umar Yusuf

YOLA—THERE was tension, yesterday, in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, following the suspension of two local government chairmen by the state government after an earlier resolution of House of Assembly, asking the government to suspend them.

The suspended council bosses are Alhaji Mahmoud Abba, Yola North, and Mr. Vrati Nzonzo, Lamurde.

In a one paragraph statement, Governor Mohammed Jibrilla, through his Press Secretary, Mr. Yohana Mathias, announced the suspension of the council chairmen.

The situation took an ugly dimension, when a committee of the lawmakers visited Yola North Local Government on a fact-finding mission.

It was alleged that the lawmakers were denied entry into the Secretariat and were molested by hoodlums.

Contacted, the Chairman of Yola North Local Government, Alhaji Mahmoud Abba, said he had not been communicated to over his suspension.

His words: “I only heard of the suspension via the media. I ought to be officially written to if I am suspended from office and not through the media.”

Efforts to reach his Lamurde counterpart were, however, unsuccessful.

