Tension in Anambra community as brothers battle for royal stool

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA- TWO brothers in Amanuke, Awka North local government area of Anambra State are slugging it out for the traditional stool of the community, with its attendant tension and confusion in the area.

The ambitions of the two brothers, Chief Dennis Ezebuilo and Chief Alphonsus Ezebuilo, had literally divided the community into two opposing camps, with each camp vowing to see the battle to the end. While one camp is made up of the majority of the people of the area, the other camp comprised of people, who have influence in government.

The stool became vacant following the demise of the former traditional ruler of the town, Igwe William Ezenwa some years ago.

It was gathered that while Chief Dennis Ezebuilo was approached by the community to be their king and was subsequently crowned by the eldest man in the community, Chief Anaemene Nnaama from Umuonala village in line with the tradition of the community, some influential persons in the area allegedly wooed his brother, Aloysius, to vie for the same throne.

Since the tussle began, the two relations have been fighting dirty; thereby creating so much tension in the community and the resultant effect was that everything in the area had been at stand still.

However, the camp of Alphonsus Ezebuilo said he was duly selected and presented to the government for installation as the Igwe of Amanuke.

Special adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on security matters, Chief Chikodi Anara had told Vanguard that he indeed rejected the offer to be the traditional ruler, adding that following his decline, a delegation was sent to Dennis Ezebuilo to accept, but he too said he had no interest.

He said that his brother, Alphonsus was later approached and he accepted, regretting that it was after he had been presented to government that his brother (Dennis), who earlier declined the offer was prevailed upon by some people in the area to start fighting for the throne.

But a community leader, Chief Christian Ofora from Umuonala village, said the community unanimously selected Chief Dennis Ezebuilo as its monarch, adding that it was only few individuals in government that allegedly imposed Alphonsus Ezebuilo on wugwu village, alleged that some politicians from the community vowed to install their stooge, using their powers in government to intimidate the people.

Going down memory lane, Oyemezie said: “The elders of this community under the aegis of Oke-Okpa Amanuke and Irunese Amanuke invited these people who are opposed to the person we selected as Igwe, to the eldest man’s house, for them to explain to us their reasons for objecting to the choice of the community from being installed as Igwe.”

The post Tension in Anambra community as brothers battle for royal stool appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

