Tension in Awka over alleged dethronement of monarch

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka— THERE was tension in Awka kingdom, yesterday, following alleged dethronement of the traditional ruler of the town, Obi Gibson Nwosu, by a section of Awka Council of Kingmakers over alleged violation of the community’s constitution.

But the embattled monarch dismissed the group, saying they have no such powers to remove him as they were not the authentic kingmakers of Awka.

Those behind the action alleged that the monarch had on several occasions violated the 1986 Traditional Rulers Amended Constitution for Awka and the Code of Conduct, which he reportedly signed on January 1, 2000 after he was crowned.

Addressing reporters in Awka, members of the Council of Kingmakers said they took the decision in liaison with Awka elders.

A statement signed by Chief Emmanuel Okechukwu and Obuora Essell contained 18 allegations levelled against the traditional ruler.

President-General of Awka Development Union, Mr. Tony Okechukwu, who is loyal to the embattled monarch, described the alleged dethronement as laughable, adding that as the President-General, he was the one empowered by the virtue of his office to appoint kingmakers.

