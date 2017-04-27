Tension in Delta as political leader, Lucky Ayomanor dies in police custody
A former Director of Direct Labour Agency, Chief Lucky Ayomanor has the allegedly died in the custody of the police in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State. It was gathered that Chief Ayomanor was accosted and searched by the police, who were on a “stop” and “search” duty along Gana road in Sapele. […]
Tension in Delta as political leader, Lucky Ayomanor dies in police custody
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!