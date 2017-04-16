Tensions build up between US, Russia over Syria strikes

Tensions are ratcheting up between the United States on one hand and Russia, Iran on the other; nations allied to Syria which was struck by US cruise missiles.

US president Donald Trump ordered the airstrikes after the Syrian regime used chemical weapons against its opponents-killing about 80 people, including children, in one of the deadliest chemical weapons attack in history. Trump said he changed his views on the Syrian situation after innocent children were killed in the attack.

Russian and Iranian officials reacting to the airstrikes aimed at a Syrian airbase said the move was a “flagrant violation of international law and an act of aggression.” US officials said they were investigating the possibility that Russia was involved in the chemical attack. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the airstrikes were a significant blow to relations between Moscow and Washington.

