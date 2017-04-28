Tenure of Code of Conduct Chairman Saba has expired, Court rules
Sam Saba and other officials’ tenure expired in April 2015.
The post Tenure of Code of Conduct Chairman Saba has expired, Court rules appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!