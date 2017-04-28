Tenure of Code of Conduct Chairman Saba has expired, Court rules

Sam Saba and other officials’ tenure expired in April 2015.

The post Tenure of Code of Conduct Chairman Saba has expired, Court rules appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

