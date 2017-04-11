Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Terrible accident at Banex Bridge, Abuja leaves one dead (photos)

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A terrible accident that occurred this morning at Banex Bridge in Abuja just after the rain, left one dead and many injured.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Police officers are already around the area to
help maintain law and order around the area.

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.