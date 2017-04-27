Territory Sales Managers at Michael Stevens Consulting – Akwa Ibom

Michael Stevens Consulting, is recruiting to fill the position of: Territory Sales Manager. The position is located in Akwa Ibom State. Interested candidates should possess relevant qualifications, with at least 4 years work experience.

This post was syndicated from Hotnigerianjobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

