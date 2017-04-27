Territory Sales Managers at Michael Stevens Consulting – Akwa Ibom
Michael Stevens Consulting, is recruiting to fill the position of: Territory Sales Manager. The position is located in Akwa Ibom State. Interested candidates should possess relevant qualifications, with at least 4 years work experience.
This post was syndicated from Hotnigerianjobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!