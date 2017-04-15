Terror attack thwarted in Likoni – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Terror attack thwarted in Likoni
Daily Nation
Mombasa Urban OCPD Mr.Lucas Ogara addressing journalists at Makupa police station confirming police arrest of seven terror suspects in this pictire taken on 19 Feb 2017. | PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA. | …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG