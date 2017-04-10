Terrorists As Guards

Just as Nigerians began to heave sighs of relief that finally their nightmare, the Boko Haram terrorists, have been overrun, crushed and defeated, information emanating from the security agencies indicate otherwise to the effect that the worst days are all but over. Nigerians are warned to be wary as fleeing members of the terrorists group displaced from the Sambisa forest may have metamorphosed into menial workers, infiltrating villages in the north-east and some cities across the country. Nigerians are, therefore, told to be on the alert and look out for these disguise tricks of the terrorists as well as be conscious of some strange faces that can take menial jobs in their communities or towns and even homesteads.

This sensitisation, as it is called, is simply confusing if not frightening because the information is grossly incomplete. What are Nigerians called upon to watch out for? The prospect of employing terrorists for their menial jobs? That, we dare say, is a tough one because from what is available as sensitisation material, every menial job seeker, from the honest and hardworking mallam in search of a security job in households, the dutiful cart pusher, the water vendor, to the cobbler is suspect and that is not fair.

We know that in sounding that note of warning, the security agencies are genuinely interested in bringing the citizenry on their side in the search for the fleeing miscreants. But Nigerians need to be brought to a level that at least they will know what they are searching for, what that suspicious face looks like and the mannerisms of the urchin that can give him out. These aspects of the sensitising profile are lacking.

In our opinion, what the security agencies have succeeded in doing with this information in the public space is to strike fear and panic into the minds of the people already stretched by other challenges of daily life and living. Without doubt, security of life and property is such a serious issue that no right thinking person will not be willing to volunteer effort to ensure that threats are nipped in the bud. But they need to be properly briefed so as to enable them recognise and identify such threats and bring them to the attention of experts who need such contributions. They are willing to help. But as it is right now, the tools they require are insufficient or just plain inadequate.

The intelligence community should be a little more diligent and at least pinpoint the persons of interest to aid the citizens in what they are being called upon to do. At the moment, they can merely look for a needle in a haystack, a mission impossible in the prevailing circumstances that may expose them to personal risks.

When the military started celebrating their victory over Boko Haram, some Nigerians called for restraint and pointed out that the head of the snake may have been cut off. It hasn’t quite died. President Muhammadu Buhari, himself, a seasoned and war- tested general, consistently used the word ‘degraded’ in reference to the impact military operations were having on the terrorists because he knows that war on terror is not a conventional one that permits of clear cut victory. He was cautious enough to admit that the terrorists may resort to attacking soft targets. We had thought at that time that the security agencies, in particular, those responsible for intelligence gathering, should have moved in to assemble a dossier on the fleeing terrorists and use every means to track them down.

That the defence headquarters is adopting this, in our view, vague sensitisation approach is proof that they intend to be reactive- wait for the terrorists to strike and then move in to mop up. That is a defeatist strategy. We have seen it many times in this country that it will be very dangerous to continue along that line especially as they are about to involve the civilian population. But if, indeed, that measure of compiling the dossier of the criminals was applied and they know who are on the run, this is the time to release the information. Nigerians I know are willing to assist. All they require is the direction the assistance ought to go to save them from avoidable personal risks.

