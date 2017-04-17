Terry To Leave Chelsea After 22 Years At Stamford Bridge

Top of the table Chelsea have announced that long serving captain John Terry will be leaving at the end of the season.

The former England international joined the youth ranks of the Blues back in 1995 and has enjoyed a successful career at Stamford Bridge.

The 36-year-old has won four EPL titles , five FA Cups, three League Cups, one UCL and one Europa league trophy. Terry has made 713 appearances for Chelsea and 578 of those with the captain armband.

Terry told Chelsea’s official website: “After 22 years there is so much to say and so many people to thank at this great football club. From coaches, team-mates and staff to the fans who have given me so much support down the years, I can’t thank you enough. There will be opportunities for me to speak further about this over the coming weeks.

“I will decide on my future in due course, but for now I am committed to helping the team achieve success this season.

“The club and I have always had a fantastic relationship, which will continue beyond my playing days. We had some really positive talks but with everything taken into careful consideration I have decided it’s the right time for me to leave. I’ve always been conscious that I depart at the right time, in the right way, and I feel that the end of this season is the right time for the club and I.

“I feel I still have plenty to offer on the pitch but understand that opportunities here at Chelsea will be limited for me. I’m eager to carry on playing and so will be looking to continue with a new challenge. I will of course always be a Blue and am desperate to end my final season as a Chelsea player with more silverware.

“Finally, words cannot describe the love I have for our football club and our amazing Chelsea fans. I would like to thank each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart for the unbelievable support you’ve shown me over the years. You mean the world to me and every trophy we’ve won during my time at the club we’ve won together. I will never forget the incredible journey we’ve been on. Thank you so much for everything.’

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: “Everyone at Chelsea would like to place on record our thanks to John for all he has done for this football club. He has been an outstanding player, inspirational captain and has always demonstrated an exceptional commitment to the cause.

“In that time, Chelsea has grown into one of the world’s top clubs and it is only right that John’s contribution is recognised. He will always be held in the highest regard by everybody at Stamford Bridge and we look forward to welcoming him back in the future.”

