That distasteful attack on Pastor Adeboye

Today’s piece is going to be dedicated to readers of this column, to reflect their reactions. But before I go into that, there is a particular issue that I feel so strongly about that would not wait till next week. It is the attack on Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) during a recent visit to Ekiti state shortly before the Christmas celebration. He had made a statement that other governors should emulate the Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose in the way he had stood up to defend his people.

‎”Your Excellency, we thank God for your life, courage, boldness and being willing to take the risk so that your people can be protected and I know you know what I am talking about. You can be sure that we are praying for you and you will succeed.‎ I hope other governors will stand for their people like you and defend their people and say enough is enough‎”. This seemingly innocuous endorsement of the governor opened a whole floodgates of attacks against the man of God. The All Progressives Congress (APC) threw the first jab when it disrespectfully asserted that the governor must have bribed Pastor Adeboye for the endorsement.

As much as I do not want to make a case on the propriety or otherwise of the statement by the respected pastor, I think the APC took criticism of the governor too far with the statement. I am not a member of the Redeem church and I have never met the highly respected cleric, this does not however mean that he has not impacted positively in the lives of many Nigerians and non-Nigerians across the world.

It is rather preposterous to assume that Pastor Adeboye could be bribed by anybody to sing his praise. How much would Gov Fayose have given to Pastor Adeboye? While not making a case for Fayose, I am sure the governor would not insult Pastor Adeboye by offering him money for such endorsement. By the way, are we saying Fayose has not done well by his people or is it a case of closing the eyes to the good deeds of your enemy? The APC took the insult further by calling on the family of the founder of RCCG, Josiah Akindayomi to call Pastor Adeboye to order so that he does not destroy the church by involving in politics.

Apart from the language in the APC statement, the idea that Pastor Adeboye was bribed is taking rudeness to a new height. If the APC has an axe to grind with Gov Fayose, they should not drag the names of someone like Pastor Adeboye into it. We were in this country when Pastor Adeboye endorsed the candidature of Vice President Yemi Osibanjo and prayed for him. They did not accuse the Pastor of being bribed then, but since he has endorsed Fayose, it has become a problem.

I also read an opinion piece in Sahara Reporters written by Pastor Julius Oluwafemi that equally attacked Pastor Adeboye. A few paragraphs in that opinion reads; “Governor Fayose should realize that Pastor Adeboye is an inconsistent politician. Even though he supported and prayed in vain for the reelection of President Goodluck Jonathan he has since switched his alliance and loyalty to President Buhari… the other governors should ignore Pastor Adeboye and other prosperity pastors who have become defenders of the status quo and criminal politics”.

I do not know the pastor who wrote and it does not really matter, but if he claims to be a pastor, then he is equally doing what he claimed Pastor Adeboye is doing or has done. Not only that, I do not expect such an attack on the person of Pastor Adeboye from another who calls himself a pastor. In everything, Adeboye stands above him- in age, erudition and anointing and impact across the whole world which earned Adeboye the honour of being named one among 50 most powerful people in the world by Newsweek magazine. The RCCG has grown exponentially under his watch with outposts in 110 countries, 14,000 branches made up of about five million members in Nigeria alone. In the United Kingdom, RCCG has 360 branches and about the same number in the US. With such giant strides in the Lord’s vineyard, the APC and others who would want to play politics with him should tread cautiously.

Re: When clueless is better than calamitous

I bet you if Buhari contests in the 2019 elections Nigerians will still vote for him. Why? Because he will intimidate the opposition with corruption charges and come with claims of how much they have stolen and the Nigerian press will celebrate it; the gullible masses will be sucked in. Now the anti corruption fight is targeted at PDP members to decimate and weaken them and make (them) unelectable; towards the end of 2017 he shall move against people he considers have the wherewithal to oppose his bid. I see him moving against people like Tinubu, Atiku, etc.

-Aaron Ukodie

He wasn’t prepared, no blueprint? Wrong, brother! He spent the years preparing a blueprint of how to return power to where it belongs and deal with his enemies. That’s the agenda he’s pursuing, though the heaven falls. Can’t you see that or are you hiding something?

-Sunny Igboanugo

You have said it all . Our politicians always find it difficult to draw a line between politics and economics. Politics is the ticket to gain entrance into the engine room but economics is the engine room, the main stay.

-Ademola Afolabi

Great piece. However, I don’t think there’s any basis to accept either cluelessness or calamity. So, to me, it’s no going back. There must be a third option. I hate to be reminded that we were once led, cluelessly. Sadly, the reality tells me not so much has changed.

-Bam Olugbenga Odugbesan

I love the write up, it is simply saying the truth to power. Well done. If things continue this way. We will be foolish to again vote Buhari and his co deceivers in 2019.

Wole Balogun

The adage, “ when we get to the river, we’ll know how to cross it” quickly comes to mind. Because as you have rightly pointed out, PMB definitely never prepared for leadership. The other side of the your story is that the PDP also never prepared for opposition. It is really a sad story!

-Omotayo Owoeye

Nigerians will feel huge benefits of good governance from 2017, what GEJ and his party deliberately destroyed for 16 years, is it easy to fix in a year? What exactly is the noise about Buhari, by any standards Jonathan was way far worse.

Otunba Ajiboye

